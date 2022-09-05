UrduPoint.com

Asia Cup: COAS Congrats Pakistan Team Over Victory Against India

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 05, 2022 | 02:48 PM

Asia Cup: COAS congrats Pakistan team over victory against India

The DG ISPR while quoting COAS says the armed forces congratulate green shirts for an exciting win against India.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 5th, 2022) Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed on Monday congratulated the national cricket team over victory against India in Asia Cup thriller.

Taking to Twiiter, the DG ISPR while quoting COAS said that armed forces congratulate green shirts for an exciting win against India.

“You have made us all proud Team Pakistan,” COAS said in his message released by DG ISPR.

Pakistan beat India in a last over thriller by 5 wickets as the players chased big target of 182 runs against Rohit Sharma XI during the Super 4s stage in the 8th match of Asia Cup at Dubai Cricket Stadium.

PM Shehbaz Sharif earlier in a statement had congratulated team green over the remarkable victory against India.

Former prime minister Imran Khan also congratulated Green Shirts for a great fight back and win against Men in Blue.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Cricket Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan Prime Minister Army ISPR Dubai All Asia

Recent Stories

PM, Zardari reacts to Imran's speech about appoint ..

PM, Zardari reacts to Imran's speech about appointment of new army Chief

47 minutes ago
 PM announces to increase BISP flood relief aid to ..

PM announces to increase BISP flood relief aid to Rs70b

1 hour ago
 Pakistan outplay, outthink, outsmart India in Asia ..

Pakistan outplay, outthink, outsmart India in Asia Cup

3 hours ago
 Canada stabbing spree: Police hunt for two suspect ..

Canada stabbing spree: Police hunt for two suspects

3 hours ago
 BISP distributes over Rs18 billion among families ..

BISP distributes over Rs18 billion among families under Flood Relief Cash Assist ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2022

6 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.