Asia Cup: COAS congrats Pakistan team over victory against India

(@Abdulla99267510)

The DG ISPR while quoting COAS says the armed forces congratulate green shirts for an exciting win against India.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 5th, 2022) Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed on Monday congratulated the national cricket team over victory against India in Asia Cup thriller.

Taking to Twiiter, the DG ISPR while quoting COAS said that armed forces congratulate green shirts for an exciting win against India.

“You have made us all proud Team Pakistan,” COAS said in his message released by DG ISPR.

Pakistan beat India in a last over thriller by 5 wickets as the players chased big target of 182 runs against Rohit Sharma XI during the Super 4s stage in the 8th match of Asia Cup at Dubai Cricket Stadium.

PM Shehbaz Sharif earlier in a statement had congratulated team green over the remarkable victory against India.

Former prime minister Imran Khan also congratulated Green Shirts for a great fight back and win against Men in Blue.