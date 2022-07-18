UrduPoint.com

Asia Cup Likely To Be Shifted From Sri Lanka To UAE

Muhammad Rameez Published July 18, 2022 | 02:40 PM

Asia Cup likely to be shifted from Sri Lanka to UAE

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2022 ) :The 2022 Asia Cup, which would likely see Pakistan and India facing each other twice in league phase of the tournament, was expected to be shifted out from Sri Lanka, to Dubai and Sharjah.

Even though Sri Lanka has successfully hosted a full tour of Australia and was currently hosting Test against Pakistan without any major hassles.

Sri Lanka Cricket would remain the official host of the Asia Cup, but the tournament, was set to be played in Dubai and Sharjah to be played from August 27 and September 11. The decision was taken at an Asian Cricket Council (ACC) meeting this week.

Up until last week, Sri Lanka Cricket was "very confident" of hosting the Asia Cup despite the country's deepening economic and political crisis. With food supplies drying up, fuel supply being cut to private vehicles, and severe daily power outages. The protests, though, did not impact the cricket with Australia spending most of June and a bit of July in the country, wrapping up a full tour which included two Tests, five ODIs and three T20Is. Now, Pakistan were in town to play a two-match Test series in Galle.

Hosting bilateral series, though, is very different from hosting a tournament like the Asia Cup, which this time will be played in the T20 format, and will feature as many as nine teams.

"Hosting two teams is not the same as hosting ten teams," ESPNcricinfo quoted SLC chief executive officer Ashley de Silva as saying.

"You have to provide ten buses with fuel for all of them.

You have to give every team a luggage van with fuel, and transport for the managers. You also have to give the sponsors transport and ensure that they are getting the mileage that they want from their sponsorship. The fuel for the generators to run the floodlights will also have to be found." The ACC was set to announce the Asia Cup schedule on July 22 and it would likely have Pakistan and India facing each other twice in the league phase.

"There are also two India vs Pakistan matches, and there will be people who want to travel and watch those matches. People might not be happy to travel to Sri Lanka because of the situation," he said.

With the operational costs for the Asia Cup borne by ACC, SLC does not stand to lose any revenue, but de Silva did concede that the local economy in Sri Lanka stood to lose substantially with hotels and transport operators missing out.

The ACC had limited options regarding back-up venues considering June through September is monsoon season over most of the Indian subcontinent. In terms of the infrastructure and travel, the UAE has proved to be a successful venue, but late August and early September generally witness extreme temperatures of over 40°C with humidity also expected to be a factor.

This would be the second time in the last five years that UAE will host the Asia Cup. In 2018, the tournament, played in the 50-overs format, was conducted in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah in September.

