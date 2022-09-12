Asia Cup loss: Saqlain backs Babar, Rizwan

(@Abdulla99267510)

The head coach has rejected all concerns about Babar and Rizwan regarding their performances in Asia Cup 2022.

DUBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 12th, 2022) Pakistan head coach Saqlain Mushtaq has backed captain Babar Azam and opener Muhammad Rizwan after loss to Sri Lanka in Asia Cup 2022 final played in Dubai.

Saqlain Mushtaq has rejected all concerns about Babar Azam's form and has not found anything wrong with opener Muhammad Rizwan.

Babar scored only 68 runs in six innings and his form would be a concern ahead of the 20-overs World Cup in Australia beginning next month.

Babar followed by Rizwan, the team mate, is

the second ranked Twenty20 (T20) batsman in the world.

Saqlain is of the view that the way Babar was returned to the pavilion is just unlucky.

"Babar is one of the top batters in T20I and ODIs," says Saqlain, pointing out that it's just a bad luck.

He adds that the way he training and playing is amazing.

The former Test spinner also defends Babar, saying that his approach of playing is different and that is not wrong.

Talking about opening combination, Saqlain has rejected the suggestions of a left-right opening combination of Fakhar Zaman with either Babar or Rizwan.

"It sends a wrong message that you don't trust them," says the head coach, adding they must be given time.