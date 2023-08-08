Asia cup match: dist admin starts preparations

The district administration has started preparations regarding Asia cricket cup match scheduled between Pakistan and Nepal teams at Multan cricket stadium on August 30

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ):The district administration has started preparations regarding Asia cricket cup match scheduled between Pakistan and Nepal teams at Multan cricket stadium on August 30.

Deputy Commissioner Umer Jehangir presided over a meeting with district departments and PCB officials here on Tuesday and directed officials to ensure lighting, security and decoration at the stadium and routes.

The district administration would provide full hospitality to the international cricketers and will ensure foolproof security of the cricket teams and spectators.

Special shuttle service would be plied while ticket counters also be set up for the convenience of the cricket fans. DC said that the cleanliness and repairing work of the stadium was being initiated and added that an integrated strategy has been devised to ensure transparency of the tickets.