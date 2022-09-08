UrduPoint.com

Asia Cup: Naseem Shah Trends On Twitter Over Historic Sixes

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 08, 2022 | 11:31 AM

Asia Cup: Naseem Shah trends on Twitter over historic sixes

The social media users are sharing and liking his last over sixes that has led Pakistan to the final match of the Asia Cup.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 8th, 2022) Naseem Shah you beauty with hashtag is still top trend on Twitter after his remarkable Wednesday sixes that led Pakistan to final in ongoing Asia Cup 2022.

Naseem Shah led Pakistan to an expected victory in the last over when it had one wicket left and needed 11 runs to win against Afghanistan.

Shah made a six on the first ball of the last over and hit another six on the second ball and changed the whole scenario.

With Pakistan's victory, India and Afghanistan went out of the race of Asia Cup. Now final match will be played between Pakistan and Sri-Lanka.

Tweeps, however, are still admiring Naseem Shah for his historic last over two sixes.

Another Twitterati shared his thoughts this way:

