Asia Cup: Pakistan, India match ends in 1-1 draw

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :Asia Hockey match between Pakistan and arch-rivals India ended in a 1-1 draw after a seesaw battle on Monday.

India took the lead in the first quarter when debutant Karti Selvam scored his first goal for his country, according to information received here.

Both teams played aggressively right from the outset.

Pakistan conceded a goal early on but despite that they were a better side in the first two quarters. They got several chances but remained unable to convert those into goals.

India scored on penalty corner in the first quarter to take a 1-0 lead and then held onto it.

Pakistan scored the goal 69 seconds before the final quarter, courtesy to Rana Waheed who converted a short corner to make it 1-1.

Pakistan goalkeeper Akmal Hussain was declared the best player of the match.

Pakistan will take on hosts Indonesia on Tuesday in their second pool match.