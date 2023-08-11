Open Menu

Asia Cup Tickets To Go On Sale From Tomorrow

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 11, 2023 | 06:35 PM

The ticket prices have been set at affordable rates keeping in view the return of the Asia Cup in Pakistan after 15 years so the fans can watch the Pakistan and Asian cricket stars in action up close.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 11th, 2023) The tickets for the Pakistan leg of the ACC Men’s Asia Cup 2023 will go on sale from Saturday. The tickets will be available at pcb.bookme.pk.

In the first phase, the prices for the VIP and Premium enclosures at the Multan Cricket Stadium and Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium will be unveiled.

On the 76th Independence Day, the prices for the First Class and General enclosures will be announced.

These announcements will be made through the Pakistan Cricket Board’s official social media channels.

The details of the Sri Lanka leg tickets will be announced in due course.

Note to editors:

The hospitality boxes for the matches in Multan and Lahore will be available for sale and can be bought via a phone call at the PCB headquarters at 111 22 77 77

