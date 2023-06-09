UrduPoint.com

Asia Khan Of CGC Gulbahar Represented Pakistan In International Baseball

Muhammad Rameez Published June 09, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Asia Khan of CGC Gulbahar represented Pakistan in International Baseball

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :Asia Khan, a talented student of Government City Girls College, Gulbahar, has made Pakistan famous in the world by showing her best skills in the field of education as well as sports.

Asia Khan is determined to continue these successes and create a unique position at the global level. Talking to the media, she said that she represented Pakistan in the International Baseball Championship held in Hong Kong recently and performed brilliantly against the teams of Sri Lanka, Hong Kong and Indonesia.

Asia said that due to her performance in many championships at the national level, she was selected for the national baseball team, and "by the grace of Allah Almighty, I performed there as well".

Asia attributed her success at the national and international levels to the efforts of her teacher Najma Naz Qazi and said that she provided her with an excellent environment for sports in the college where she trained in modern style, which led her to participate in Inter-Collegiate Sports Competitions but also showed performance in provincial and national levels competitions.

She said that apart from baseball, she is also the best player in Kabaddi, Throwball, Volleyball and Basketball. She expressed her resolve, "Insha'Allah, the day is not far when I will shine the name of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the country by achieving more success internationally."

Related Topics

Pakistan World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Education Sri Lanka Kabaddi Student Hong Kong Indonesia Media From Government Best Asia

Recent Stories

KEZAD and Tubacex to build Middle East&#039;s firs ..

KEZAD and Tubacex to build Middle East&#039;s first OCTG-CRA manufacturing facil ..

36 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz stresses upon political stability for e ..

PM Shehbaz stresses upon political stability for economic growth

42 minutes ago
 Pakistan: UAE&#039;s COP-28 Presidency a chance fo ..

Pakistan: UAE&#039;s COP-28 Presidency a chance for meaningful climate action

1 hour ago
 COP28 Presidency advocates youth inclusion at SB58 ..

COP28 Presidency advocates youth inclusion at SB58, announces cohort of 100 inte ..

1 hour ago
 Applications open for Digital Punjab Online Batch ..

Applications open for Digital Punjab Online Batch under National Freelance Train ..

2 hours ago
 UAE Executive Office Of AML/CTF meets with Kazak ..

UAE Executive Office Of AML/CTF meets with Kazakh Financial Monitoring Agency ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.