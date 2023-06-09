Asia Khan of CGC Gulbahar represented Pakistan in International Baseball

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :Asia Khan, a talented student of Government City Girls College, Gulbahar, has made Pakistan famous in the world by showing her best skills in the field of education as well as sports.

Asia Khan is determined to continue these successes and create a unique position at the global level. Talking to the media, she said that she represented Pakistan in the International Baseball Championship held in Hong Kong recently and performed brilliantly against the teams of Sri Lanka, Hong Kong and Indonesia.

Asia said that due to her performance in many championships at the national level, she was selected for the national baseball team, and "by the grace of Allah Almighty, I performed there as well".

Asia attributed her success at the national and international levels to the efforts of her teacher Najma Naz Qazi and said that she provided her with an excellent environment for sports in the college where she trained in modern style, which led her to participate in Inter-Collegiate Sports Competitions but also showed performance in provincial and national levels competitions.

She said that apart from baseball, she is also the best player in Kabaddi, Throwball, Volleyball and Basketball. She expressed her resolve, "Insha'Allah, the day is not far when I will shine the name of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the country by achieving more success internationally."