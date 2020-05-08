Asia virus latest: S. Korea football kicks off, Hong Kong eases curbs

Here are the latest developments in Asia related to the novel coronavirus pandemic: - S. Korean football kicks off - South Korean football will reach new international TV audiences as it leads the way by restarting after the coronavirus, but there will be no crowds or wild goal celebrations -- and even talking is discouraged

With most leagues worldwide sidelined by the pandemic, the K-League is the first competition of any standing to come back to life, watched by sport-starved fans in a swathe of foreign countries.

- Hong Kong gyms, bars and cinemas reopen - Hong Kong began to ease major social distancing measures with bars, gyms, beauty parlours and cinemas reopening their doors after the financial hub largely halted local COVID-19 transmissions.

Queues formed outside gyms in the city on Friday morning for employees to check temperatures as people celebrated the return of some normalcy to the city.

- Australia plans to lift most restrictions by July - Australia's government unveiled a three-stage plan to get the economy back to a new "COVID-safe" normal by the end of July.

Federal authorities have left details of the plan's implementation up to the country's diverse states and territories, meaning coronavirus restrictions will remain in place for weeks or months longer in areas hardest hit by the disease.

- Indonesian flights resume - Most Indonesian airlines resumed services with strict health protocols after their suspension last month in an effort to curb the spread of the virus.

Authorities announced on April 24 that all sea and air travel was being banned to fight the pandemic.

- Olympian's online workouts feed Philippine families - Filipina weightlifting star Hidilyn Diaz noticed livestreamed concerts were collecting money for coronavirus relief and was struck by inspiration: why not raise funds with an online workout? Since then the Olympic silver-medallist -- and strong contender for her country's first Games gold -- has made enough money to buy food packs for hundreds of hard-hit families in the Philippines.

- Chinese Super League could start without foreign stars - The Chinese Super League could resume next month but without some leading foreign stars including Paulinho and Marko Arnautovic, the country's football president has warned.

The CSL became one of the first sporting victims of the pandemic in January when its February 22 start date was indefinitely postponed.