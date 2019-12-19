The seasoned pair of Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi and Aqeel Khan triumphed over the talented teenage duo of Huzaifa Abdul Rehman and M. Shoaib to annex Men Doubles title of the 5th Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Tennis Championship at Islamabad Tennis Courts on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) :The seasoned pair of Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi and Aqeel Khan triumphed over the talented teenage duo of Huzaifa Abdul Rehman and M. Shoaib to annex Men Doubles title of the 5th Benazir Bhutto Tennis Championship at Islamabad Tennis Courts on Thursday.

Aisam and Aqeel were favourites and the inexperienced pair of Huzaifa and Shoaib was not expected to cross the line. However, the youngsters managed to put up stiff resistance before conceding 6-3, 6-3 defeat.

Meanwhile, Aqeel Khan, Ahmed Choudhry, Muzamil Murtaza and Heera Ashiq advanced to semifinals of Men Singles after defeating their respective opponents in the quarterfinals.

Aqeel Khan edged passed Yousaf Khalil 6-3, 6-3 in the first quarterfinal, while Ahmed Choudhry overcame Shezad Khan 6-4 6-2 in the second quaterfinal.

Elsewhere, Muzamil Murtaza staved off upset from Huzaifa Abdul Rehman to win the third quarterfinal by a scoreline of 0-6, 6-2, 6-3. In the fourth quarterfinal, Heera Ashiq prevailed against Aman Atiq 6-2, 6-1.

Competitions in Boys Under 18, Boys Under 14, Ladies Singles and Boys/Girls pre quarterfinals were also played. Following are the results: Boys Under 18 Pre Quaterfinal: Subhan bin Saliq bt Nalain Abbas 1-6 6-4 6-2, Aqib Hayat bt Osama Khan 6-2 4-6 6-1, M.

Shoib bt M.Huzaifa Khan 6-1 6-1.

Boys Under 14 pre quarterfinal matches: Huzaima A Rehman bt Kamran Khan 4-2 4-1, Uzair Khan bt Ahtesham Humayun 4-2 4-0, Ahmad Niel bt Taimoor Khan 4-0 4-1, Hamid Israr bt Ali Zain 4-0 4-2, Hamza Asim bt Husnain Rizwan 4-1 5-4(1), Haider ali Rizwan bt Yahya Musa Luni 4-1 4-1, Mahatir Muhammad bt Shasawar Khan 4-1 5-3, Ladies Singles Pre quater: Sara Mansoor w/o Sara Rehman, Mehak Khokhar bt Mahnoor Sohail 6-0 6-1, Mahvish Chisti bt Saher Aleem 6-0 6-1, Mariam Mirza bt Mahrukh Farooqui 6-2 6-1,Mahin Aftab bt Nida Akram 6-0 6-0.

Boys/Girls pre quarter final round U-12: Haniya Minhas w/o Rayan Saud, Hamza Roman bt Lalarukh Sajid 4-0 4-0, Asad Zaman bt Sohail Afzal 3-5 4-0 4-0.

Boys/Girls pre quarter final U-10: Haniya Minhas bt M.Shayan 4-0 4-0, Haziq Asim bt Saqib Ali 4-1 4-1, Nabeel Qayum bt Hassan Usmani 5-4(10) 2-4 5-4, Amir Mazari bt Zunaisha Noor 4-0 4-0, Ammar Masood bt Abdul Wasay 4-0 4-0Men Doubles 45+ first round:Imran Ahmed/Azeem khan bt Israr gul/ Jahanzeb khan 6-3 6-4, Col Shahid/Col Aqeel Kiyani bt Ali Qayum/Gul Hameed 6-3 6-0.