Asian Archery Championship: Pakistan team reaches quarter finals

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :The Pakistan archery team, after defeating Kuwait by 4-1, qualified for the quarter-finals of the ongoing Asian Archery Championship being played in Dhaka.

This is the first time in Pakistan's history that the Pakistan Archery team reached the World Cup after qualifying and reaching the top four teams in Asia.

The team reached the quarter-finals of the Asian Games where it will face South Korea. Pakistan Archery Federation President Syed Arif Hassan, Secretary General Zulfiqar Butt and Pakistan Olympic Association Senior Vice President Syed Aqil Shah congratulated the team on their excellent performance.

They hoped that the team would continue their winning streak in the upcoming competitions as well. Pakistan captain Hafiz Abdul Rehman is participating in the Asian Games while other players include Nadeem Ahmed and Osama Mustafa.