Asian Athletics Championships: Olympian Arshad Nadeem Ready For Competition
Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 22, 2025 | 10:20 PM
LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) Olympian Arshad Nadeem's training camp for the Asian Athletics Championship has been completed.
Arshad Nadeem's coach Salman Iqbal Butt told APP that Arshad has been training for two and a half hours on the athletics track of Punjab Stadium daily. On the last day of the camp, Arshad Nadeem worked on skill work along with physical training.
He said that Olympic gold medalist will leave for Korea tonight.
Furthermore, Arshad Nadeem's coach Salman Iqbal Butt will also leave for Korea with him. This will be the first time that Arshad Nadeem will be in action in an event after the Paris Olympics.
Salman Iqbal Butt said that he has prepared well for the event and will try to perform well. He expressed the hope that Arshad will try to improve his record in this championship.
Recent Stories
Nahyan bin Mubarak continues his visits to 'Make it in the Emirates 2025'
Modon Holding, Emaar Properties, Calidus Group, Silal Food & Technology join Nat ..
National CSR Fund hosts new ‘Impact Lab’ session, highlighting key climate a ..
UAE showcases its craft heritage in Moscow
Expo Centre Sharjah announces launch of debut edition of Middle East Cosmetics S ..
Rabdan Academy unveils ‘Resilience & Diplomacy Forum’
EPointZero, International Resources Holding sign MoU to decarbonise global minin ..
Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi disperses 6.5 million native seeds using drones
UAE strongly condemns Israeli forces’ shooting at international diplomatic del ..
Ajman Crown Prince visits Chongqing Planning Exhibition, Three Gorges Museum
Saeed Al Ajeel elected President of Arab Mini-Football Federation
UAE condemns killing of Israeli Embassy employees in Washington
More Stories From Sports
-
Asian Athletics Championships: Olympian Arshad Nadeem ready for competition3 minutes ago
-
Eliminator 1: Karachi Kings opt to bat first against Lahore Qalandars3 hours ago
-
PSL 2025 Play-off 2 Karachi Kings Vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Who Will Win3 hours ago
-
Upsets, grit and glory as Federal Cup Tennis enters final stretch4 hours ago
-
Federal Cup National Ranking Tennis enters final stage4 hours ago
-
Alex Hales exits PSL 10 after Qualifier defeat, citing personal reasons7 hours ago
-
Sara Tendulkar parts ways with Siddhant Chaturvedi after breakup with Shubman Gill8 hours ago
-
Rawalpindi League to start from June 159 hours ago
-
Pakistani Ju-Jitsu team off to Jordan for Asian Championship 202512 hours ago
-
Faheem, Chandimal, bowlers lead Quetta to PSL X final22 hours ago
-
Faheem, Chandimal, bowlers lead Quetta to PSL X final22 hours ago
-
Chandimal, Faheem lead Gladiators score 209-6 against United in Eliminator I24 hours ago