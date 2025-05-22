Open Menu

Asian Athletics Championships: Olympian Arshad Nadeem Ready For Competition

Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 22, 2025 | 10:20 PM

Asian Athletics Championships: Olympian Arshad Nadeem ready for competition

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) Olympian Arshad Nadeem's training camp for the Asian Athletics Championship has been completed.

Arshad Nadeem's coach Salman Iqbal Butt told APP that Arshad has been training for two and a half hours on the athletics track of Punjab Stadium daily. On the last day of the camp, Arshad Nadeem worked on skill work along with physical training.

He said that Olympic gold medalist will leave for Korea tonight.

Furthermore, Arshad Nadeem's coach Salman Iqbal Butt will also leave for Korea with him. This will be the first time that Arshad Nadeem will be in action in an event after the Paris Olympics.

Salman Iqbal Butt said that he has prepared well for the event and will try to perform well. He expressed the hope that Arshad will try to improve his record in this championship.

