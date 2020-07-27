UrduPoint.com
Asian Beach Games Postponed

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) Mon 27th July 2020

Asian Beach Games postponed

Pakistan Olympic Association on behalf of OCA says the Chinese Olympic Committee is in discussion to reschedule the dates of the Sanya Asian Beach Games.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 27th, 2020) The Olympic Council of Asia postponed the Asian Beach Games, which were scheduled to be held in China from Nov 28 to Dec 6 this year, due to Covid-19 pandemic, the reports said here on Monday.

According to a press release issued by the Pakistan Olympic Association on behalf of OCA, the Chinese Olympic Committee was in discussion to reschedule the dates of the Sanya Asian Beach Games.

It said that once a decision is made, the OCA jointly with Chinese Olympic Committee and the Sanya Asian Beach Games Organising Committee will announce the new dates regarding the 6th Asian Beach Games.

More Stories From Sports

