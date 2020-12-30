Asian Beach Games postponed for second time: organisers

The Asian Beach Games in China have been postponed indefinitely over problems caused by the coronavirus, organisers said on Wednesday

Hong Kong, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :The Asian Beach Games in China have been postponed indefinitely over problems caused by the coronavirus, organisers said on Wednesday.

The Games, due to be held on the resort island of Hainan in April, had already been delayed from their original start date in November.

The Olympic Council of Asia said "the situation regarding the global Covid-19 pandemic, travel restrictions and health protocols around the continent had brought about the postponement".

New dates for the event will be decided after further talks, a statement said.