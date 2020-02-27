UrduPoint.com
Asian Champions League Games Postponed Over Virus

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 04:01 PM

Asian Champions League games postponed over virus

Six Asian Champions League games were postponed over the coronavirus on Thursday as the Asian Football Confederation wrestles with the deadly outbreak

Kuala Lumpur, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :Six Asian Champions League games were postponed over the coronavirus on Thursday as the Asian Football Confederation wrestles with the deadly outbreak.

Four Iranian clubs were affected by the postponements, which came as the regional body announced emergency talks over the epidemic.

Next month's World Cup qualifiers could also be disrupted, and the women's Olympic playoffs involving China, South Korea, Vietnam and Australia will be rescheduled.

"These are unprecedented and challenging times, but the AFC is working tirelessly to monitor the situation," AFC general secretary Windsor John said in astatement.

