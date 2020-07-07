UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Asian Chess To Sponsor 20 Pak Players For Arbitration Course

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 06:52 PM

Asian Chess to sponsor 20 Pak players for Arbitration course

The Asian Chess Federation (ACP) would sponsor 20 Pakistani players for the Arbitration course under the International Chess Federation (FIDE).

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :The Asian Chess Federation (ACP) would sponsor 20 Pakistani players for the Arbitration course under the International Chess Federation (FIDE).

"Chess Federation of Pakistan (CFP) is trying hard to generate opportunities for Pakistani Chess players. One such opportunity was the Arbitration course from FIDE which had about US$100 fee per player. Therefore CFP requested FIDE and ACF to waive that fee because our players were unable to afford it," CFP vice president and FIDE delegate Amin Malik told APP on Tuesday.

He said he received a confirmation from ACF that they would be sponsoring 20 Pakistani players/chess masters for the course.

Amin also asked the players/chess masters to send their particulars along with their qualifications/copy of degrees.

"Those who have already sent their particulars should also send again," he said.

Amin said FIDE has also uplifted the ban of four national players. "With the consistent hard work and struggle of President CFP Senator Kalsoom Perveen, FIDE has lifted the ban on our four players including Amir Kareem, Tanveer Gilani, Muhammad Waqar and Shahzad Alam." "These National players were banned because of their issues with the previous management of the Federation. President CFP Senator Kalsoom Parveen had requested FIDE to remove the Names of these players from ban who were politically victimized," he said.

Amin said the CFP president believed in merit and was against political victimization of any player. "CFP will continue its efforts for the betterment and promotion of players in Pakistan," he said.

/395

Related Topics

Pakistan From Asia Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Pakistan condoles with Turkey over deaths in firew ..

5 minutes ago

PSL-V: Broadcasters seek action against PCB on ins ..

10 minutes ago

OIC General Secretariat Condemns Armed Attack on S ..

15 minutes ago

Pakistan's itinerary of England tour confirmed

29 minutes ago

UAE, US discuss security cooperation

38 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid promotes judges in Dubai Court ..

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.