PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :The Asian Cycling Confederation (ACC) Friday congratulated Syed Azhar Ali Shah on being elected as the new President of South Asian Cycling Confederation.

Elections of both the bodies (ACC & SACC) were held recently Dubai, UAE. In a letter addressed to Syed Azhar Ali Shah, Onkar Singh, Secretary General Asian Cycling Confederation, expressed his heartiest congratulations. Mr.

Singh said that he is quite sure that the new leadership in cycling will achieve greater heights in the sport in the days to come. In his letter he showed his confidence in the abilities of the newly elected President SACC. Mr. Singh said that being former national cyclist Syed Azhar Ali Shah would take much needed steps in the promotion of cycling in South Asia. Mr. Singh assured that the ACC will always be there to support him in all developmental ventures in South Asia.