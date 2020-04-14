UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Asian Football Body Extends Virus Shutdown Indefinitely

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 05:53 PM

Asian football body extends virus shutdown indefinitely

The Asian Football Confederation announced Tuesday the indefinite postponement because of the coronavirus of all matches scheduled for May and June, plunging the AFC Champions League into further disarray

Hong Kong, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :The Asian Football Confederation announced Tuesday the indefinite postponement because of the coronavirus of all matches scheduled for May and June, plunging the AFC Champions League into further disarray.

The region's premier club competition was put on hold in March as the pandemic spread, and the latest reshuffle means the 32-team group stage will have to be completed in July before the already-postponed knock-out rounds start a month later.

"Following the continued preventive measures and travel restrictions put in place by several governments, the Asian Football Confederation has decided today to postpone all matches and competitions scheduled to take place in May and June until further notice," an AFC statement said.

"As one of the first confederations in world football to undertake precautionary measures in light of the COVID-19 outbreak, the latest decision reinforces the AFC's commitment to ensure the safety and wellbeing of players, participating teams, officials, fans and all stakeholders.

" Less than two of the six rounds of group-stage matches have been completed so far, meaning the competition will face severe congestion even if it returns in July.

The extended shutdown also affects the two-legged women's Olympic qualifying play-off between China and South Korea, which had already been moved to June 1 and 9.

June qualifiers for the men's 2022 World Cup and 2023 Asian Cup hadalready been postponed.

Football was one of the first sports affected by travel restrictions prompted by the coronavirus, which has now forced the blanket stoppage of professional sporting events worldwide.

Related Topics

Football World Sports China South Korea March May June July Women Olympics All Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Tour de France organisation by the numbers

14 seconds ago

CS orders for preparing lists of lockdown-hit indu ..

15 seconds ago

Sargodha University received 3,000 face masks from ..

11 minutes ago

Number of Coronavirus Cases in Estonia Reaches 1,3 ..

10 minutes ago

Greece to begin relocating migrant children amid c ..

10 minutes ago

AVLC arrests two motorbike lifters, recovers two s ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.