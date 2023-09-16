Asian Games Hangzhou to deepen Pak-China cultural, sports exchanges

The upcoming 19th Asian Games, scheduled to be held in the vibrant city of Hangzhou from September 23 to October 8, is poised to become a significant catalyst for deepening cultural and sports exchanges between Pakistan and China, Pakistani Consul General in Shanghai Hussain Haider said

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2023 ) :The upcoming 19th Asian Games, scheduled to be held in the vibrant city of Hangzhou from September 23 to October 8, is poised to become a significant catalyst for deepening cultural and sports exchanges between Pakistan and China, Pakistani Consul General in Shanghai Hussain Haider said.

With over 12,500 athletes from 45 countries set to compete in a wide array of sports, the 19th Asian Games have captured global attention. The event promises to be a thrilling spectacle, showcasing the extraordinary skills, determination, and teamwork of athletes from diverse backgrounds.

Pakistan is sending a strong contingent of 262 dedicated officials and talented athletes, male and female, who will compete in a wide range of 25 disciplines, including cricket, hockey, swimming, badminton, martial arts, and many more.

In addition to cricket and hockey, often referred to as Pakistan's national obsessions, Pakistan also has a huge competitive edge in e-sports, squash, and kabaddi, he told China Economic Net.

Discussing the need for Pakistan's sports industry to get a boost during the games, the Consul General said that as a young country with 64 percent of the population under the age of 29, Pakistan has a large sports market, with Sialkot as the hub of Pakistan's sports industry.

"For investors who come to Pakistan to invest in the sports industry, especially Chinese investors, who are already the largest investors in Pakistan, all the facilities and preferential policies that the Pakistani government opens to other industries are also applicable to investing in the sports industry," he added.