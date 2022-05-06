UrduPoint.com

Asian Games In China Postponed: POA

Muhammad Rameez Published May 06, 2022 | 06:34 PM

The Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) has said that the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) has informed that after detailed discussions with the Chinese Olympic Committee (COC) and the Hangzhou Asian Games Organising Committee (HAGOC), the OCA Executive Board (EB) has decided to postpone the 19th Asian Games, which were scheduled to be held in Hangzhou, China, from 10th to 25th of September

"The decision was taken considering the pandemic situation and the size of the Games. The new dates of the 19th Asian Games will be agreed upon between the OCA, the COC and the HAGOC and will be announced in near future," said the POA official here.

Additionally, the OCA EB also studied the situation of the 3rd Asian Youth Games, which was scheduled to be held on 20-28 December this year in Shantou, China. After discussion with the COC and the Organising Committee, the OCA EB decided that as the Asian Youth Games had already been postponed once, the Asian Youth Games Shantou 2021 will be cancelled," said Khalid Mahmood. The next Asian Youth Games will, therefore, be held in 2025 in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, he added.

