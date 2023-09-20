Open Menu

Asian Games: Pakistan Outwit Chinese Taipei In Volleyball Match

Zeeshan Mehtab Published September 20, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Hangzhou, China, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ) :Pakistan volleyball team showcased an exceptional performance as they secured a resounding victory against Chinese Taipei in the second and final pool match of the Asian Games at the Linping sports Centre Gymnasium in Hangzhou, China on Wednesday.

In a remarkable display of skill and teamwork, Pakistan dominated the court, winning all three sets with scores of 25-18, 25-20, and 25-19.

This victory comes on the heels of their previous triumph against Mongolia, where they also registered a 3-0 win.

The Chinese Taipei team, which held the second position in the last Asian Games 2018, faced a formidable challenge from the Pakistani players. Pakistan team, previously ranked 8th in the Asian Games, has shown tremendous improvement and determination in their recent performances.

Meanwhile, Chairman of the Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF), Ch Muhammad Yaqoob, expressed his utmost appreciation for the outstanding performance of the Pakistan volleyball team players and coaches.

He commended their dedication and hard work, which has resulted in this impressive victory.

President of PVF Sohail Khawar Mir also extended his heartfelt congratulations to the entire team and the nation for this remarkable achievement. He emphasized the significance of the win in promoting the sport of volleyball in Pakistan and inspiring young athletes to pursue excellence.

Team Manager of the Pakistan Volleyball Team, Naseer Ahmed, expressed his optimism for the team's future performances. He believed that the players' exceptional skills and unwavering determination would lead to even greater success in the upcoming matches.

Pakistan team's triumph against Chinese Taipei marks a significant milestone in their journey towards becoming a force to be reckoned with in international volleyball. Their exceptional performance serves as a testament to their hard work, talent, and commitment to the sport.

More Stories From Sports