Asian Games squash silver medalists warmly received

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) The silver medal winners of the Pakistan squash team in the ongoing 19th Asian Games 2023 in China received a warm welcome here at Qamar Zaman Squash Complex on Wednesday.

Director General sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Khalid Mahmood welcomed them with flowers on their arrival at Qayyum Stadium in Peshawar.

A large number of officials and players including Director of Sports Merged Area Pir Abdullah Shah, Deputy Director Operations Ameer Zahid Shah, District Sports Office Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Kashif Farhan, Squash Coaches Manoor Zaman and Tahir Iqbal were also present.

There was Doll Surna (drums and pipe) on which the players of squash exhibited their happiness by garlanding both Nasir Iqbal and Noor Zaman, the two played a key role in bringing Pakistan to win back the silver medal wherein the Indian players defeated Pakistan in the final before losing the pool match in 19th Asian Games 2023 held in Hangzhou, China.

The Pakistan team performed well in the squash event by leading their group and even defeated India in the group match but unfortunately lost to India in the final.

Two players from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Nasir Iqbal and Noor Zaman were part of the team along with Asim Khan from Punjab.

