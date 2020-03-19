UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Asian Golfers Could Lose Out If Olympics Go Ahead: Tour Chief

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 11:41 AM

Asian golfers could lose out if Olympics go ahead: Tour chief

The Olympics going ahead in Tokyo this year is "highly unlikely", the boss of Asian golf told AFP, and proceeding as planned could cost players the chance to qualify

Hong Kong, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ):The Olympics going ahead in Tokyo this year is "highly unlikely", the boss of Asian golf told AFP, and proceeding as planned could cost players the chance to qualify.

The International Olympic Committee said this week it was "fully committed" to holding the Games from July 24 despite the coronavirus pandemic, but acknowledged there was no "ideal" solution as pressure mounted for a postponement.

Asian Tour Commissioner and CEO Cho Minn Thant confirmed that all tournaments across the continent had been suspended until at least the end of May, in line with the US PGA and European Tours.

"I think everyone right now is more in a state of shock, just trying to figure out what they do with themselves," said Cho, speaking by telephone from Asian Tour headquarters in Singapore.

With the prospect of scarcely any competitive golf before the Olympic rankings qualifying cut-off on June 22, Cho said it would be harsh on players from unheralded golf nations.

"Our plan initially was to have about 16 or 17 tournaments before the Olympic cut-off," Cho said. "Today, we probably have only about four or five Asian Tour players eligible for the Olympics." - Olympics 'highly unlikely' - On current rankings, only Thailand's Jazz Janewattananond and Gunn Charoenkul, the Indian pair of Rashid Khan and Udayan Mane plus Miguel Tabuena of the Philippines would represent the Asian Tour in the 60-strong Tokyo field.

"Given the amount of golf that was left to be played, we were hopeful that more players from nations like Bangladesh, Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines would have the opportunity to get into the Olympics over the next two or three months," said Cho.

"Obviously, that's not going to happen.

"I can understand why they would want to push forward with the Olympics -- there'd be huge revenue ramifications on the economy of Japan -- but it seems highly unlikely now in my opinion.

" Cho said that he hadn't yet heard of any players suffering financial hardship but acknowledged that a long layoff could have an impact.

Players such as the world number 39 Jazz, last year's Asian Tour order of merit winner, will remain in the US where he had been due to play a full schedule before a debut at the now-postponed US Masters next month.

"I keep in contact with quite a few players and a lot of them are comfortable," Cho said.

"I feel for the guys who just came through qualifying school and they've probably played one or two events in their life.

"It's very different to having a bad season where you're missing cuts, but you still have got the opportunity to compete.

"Right now you're deprived of the opportunity to compete. That's a whole different ballgame." - Calendar shift - The Asian Tour can play all-year round, which means the crisis could lead to a permanent shift in the Asian golfing calendar to a wraparound season played from September to April.

"A tour like Europe's going to have a lot harder time rescheduling events. Theirs is a very short golf season," Cho said.

"I'm hoping that we can continue golf this year, whether it be July, September, October or November. It will definitely help mitigate the potential downside.

"If we could start between July and October, it means we will probably go through to April. We've been planning a wraparound season for the longest time but never really formalised it.

"We're talking to sponsors and promoters. They're definitely ready to go. They're prepared to stage events whenever the world is ready to get back to normal."

Related Topics

India World Thailand Bangladesh Europe Tours Tokyo Singapore Lead Indonesia Japan Philippines Malaysia Rashid Khan April May June July September October November Olympics International Olympic Committee All From Asia Merit Packaging Limited (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Jazz Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UN chief picks Swiss humanitarian expert Philippe ..

6 minutes ago

3% Pakistanis claim that they or a family member h ..

12 minutes ago

Tokyo's Nikkei index closes down 1.04%

6 minutes ago

PTA Suspends Blocking of Mobile Devices During Cor ..

18 minutes ago

West unleashes billions to shield economy in virus ..

6 minutes ago

Perfect storm of virus peril in Asia's sprawling s ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.