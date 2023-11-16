Open Menu

Asian Heavyweights Win Big To Launch World Cup Qualifying In Style

Muhammad Rameez Published November 16, 2023 | 07:19 PM

Asian heavyweights win big to launch World Cup qualifying in style

Asia's footballing heavyweights made fast starts to World Cup qualifying on Thursday with Australia, Japan and South Korea plundering 17 goals between them in big wins on home soil

Hong Kong, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) Asia's footballing heavyweights made fast starts to World Cup qualifying on Thursday with Australia, Japan and South Korea plundering 17 goals between them in big wins on home soil.

The long road to the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico began in earnest in Asia with 36 teams in action Thursday.

Australia, who reached the last 16 at the Qatar 2022 World Cup before bowing out 2-1 to Lionel Messi and eventual champions Argentina, hammered Bangladesh 7-0 in Melbourne.

It was Australia's biggest victory since 2019 and the perfect present for Graham Arnold, who took charge for the 59th time, a record for a Socceroos coach.

Substitute Jamie Maclaren hit a second-half hat-trick in front of nearly 21,000 and it could have been even worse for Bangladesh but Massimo Luongo missed a late penalty.

"Seven goals, but it could have been more, for me too, but three points and we move on," said Melbourne City striker Maclaren.

"I'm not even sure (goalkeeper) Maty (Ryan) had a save to make so proud of the team, but we obviously know the next games are going to be harder."

Australia are in Group I alongside Palestine and Lebanon, who meet in Sharjah.

In Group B, Ayase Ueda also scored a hat-trick as Japan got their bid to reach an eighth straight World Cup off to an emphatic start with a 5-0 win over Myanmar.

The hosts were missing injured Brighton winger Kaoru Mitoma but Feyenoord striker Ueda picked up the slack with a ruthless display of finishing in Osaka.

Daichi Kamada and Ritsu Doan also got on the scoresheet as Japan took early control of a qualifying group that also includes North Korea and Syria. They play later Thursday.

Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu demanded even more from his side despite their handsome victory.

"We had chances to score more goals," said Moriyasu, who took Japan to the last 16 at the Qatar World Cup following stunning wins over Germany and Spain.

Not to be outdone, Jurgen Klinsmann went a little way towards silencing the doubters in South Korea as his side strolled to a 5-0 thumping of Singapore in Seoul.

Tottenham Hotspur forward and skipper Son Heung-min was among the goal-scorers, and it was a cracker, bending the ball left-footed into the top corner from outside the box.

Hwang Hee-chan of Wolverhampton Wanderers earlier headed home for his second goal in as many matches for his country.

Vietnam beat the Philippines 2-0 with Nguyen Van Toan and Nguyen Dinh Bac on target for the visitors.

A record eight direct spots and one intercontinental playoff berth are at stake for Asian Football Confederation sides for 2026, from nine groups of four.

Related Topics

Football Injured World Australia Bangladesh Syria Palestine Canada Sharjah Road Qatar Germany Melbourne Osaka Singapore Seoul Van Brighton Argentina Spain Myanmar Japan South Korea United States North Korea Philippines Lebanon Mexico Vietnam 2019 National University From Top Asia Coach Tottenham

Recent Stories

EUM strengthens ties with varsities for educationa ..

EUM strengthens ties with varsities for educational progress

5 minutes ago
 Sargodha University workshop explores art and scie ..

Sargodha University workshop explores art and science of taxidermy

5 minutes ago
 Balochistan govt to strengthen health department: ..

Balochistan govt to strengthen health department: Amir Muhammad

5 minutes ago
 Dire situation in Palestine calls for urgent world ..

Dire situation in Palestine calls for urgent world action against Israel: Ashraf ..

4 minutes ago
 Peshawar Region enters into final of Pakistan Cup, ..

Peshawar Region enters into final of Pakistan Cup, defeating FATA Region by 44 r ..

5 minutes ago
 OGRA, Pakistan Refinery Limited seal pivotal agree ..

OGRA, Pakistan Refinery Limited seal pivotal agreement under Brownfield Refinery ..

16 minutes ago
Final term exams of Fall 2023 Semester to commence ..

Final term exams of Fall 2023 Semester to commence from 4th Dec: UoT

16 minutes ago
 Chief Justice PHC stresses accountability and lega ..

Chief Justice PHC stresses accountability and legal commitments

28 minutes ago
 DC's directed development work completion in propo ..

DC's directed development work completion in proposed polling stations of flood ..

30 minutes ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar direc ..

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar directs all stakeholders to pursue ..

17 minutes ago
 Pb govt taking steps to improve healthcare facilit ..

Pb govt taking steps to improve healthcare facilities: health minister

30 minutes ago
 IHC extends stay order against jail trial of chair ..

IHC extends stay order against jail trial of chairman PTI

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports