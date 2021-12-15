ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :The 21st Asian Individual Squash Championship kicked off here at the Mushaf Squash Complex with the first round of Men and Women events played on Wednesday.

Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) has organized the Asian Individual Squash Championship to conclude on December 19. The Men event has a draw of 32 players whereas, the Women event has 16 players' draw. Apart from Pakistan, a group of international players, officials and referees from Hong Kong, Iran, Kuwait, Malaysia, Qatar, Singapore and Sri Lanka were featuring in the championship.

In Men's event, there were four players each from Hong Kong, Kuwait, Sri Lanka and Malaysia, six from Pakistan and two from Qatar whereas, in Women's event, there were four players each from Hong Kong and Malaysia while six from Pakistan and two from Sri Lanka.

Vice Chief of the Air Staff Air Marshal Syed Noman Ali, HI (M), graced the opening ceremony as Chief Guest while a number of players, officials and squash enthusiasts were also present during the event.

The opening match was played between Israr Ahmed of Pakistan and Falah Muhammad of Kuwait. Israr won the match with a game score of 4-11, 11-8, 8-11, 16-14, 11-9 (45 min).

Men's Event: Ng Eain Yow (MAS) got Bye, Farhan Zaman (PAK) beat Revindu Laksiri (SRI) 11-5, 11-6, 11-9 (15 Min), Mohammad Syafiq Bin Mohd Kamal (MAS) beat Ammar Al-Tamimi (KUW) 9-11, 5-11, 11-6, 11-2, 11-4 (52 Min), Muhammad Asim Khan (PAK) got Bye, Syed Azlan Iqbal S Amjad (QAT) got Bye, Lau Tsz Kwan (HKG) got Walk Over against Shariff Hakeem (SRI), Tayyab Aslam (PAK) got Bye, Yuen Chee Wern (MAS) got Bye, Lee Ho Yin (HKG) beat Hussain Alzattari ((KUW) 11-6, 11-6, 11-2 (16 Min), Mohammad Addeen Idrakie Bin Bahtiar (MAS) beat Shamil Wakeel (SRI) 11-5, 11-8, 11-6 (29 Min), Yip Tsz Fung (HKG) got Bye, Leung Chi Hin Henry (HKG) got Bye, Amaad Fareed (PAK) beat Mohammad Alkhanfar (KUW) 12-10, 11-8, 11-8 (39 Min), Nasir Iqbal (PAK) beat Methmal Wood (SRI) 11-6, 11-8, 11-2 (19 Min) and Abdullah Mohammed Al-Tamimi (QAT) got Bye.

Women Event: Liu Tsz Ling (HKG) beat Noor Ul Huda (PAK) 11-4, 11-3, 11-3 (19 Min), Noor Ainaaa Amani Binti Amapandi (MAS) beat Zynab Khan (PAK) 11-6, 11-2, 11-0 (11 Min), Aifa Binti Azman (MAS) beat Fathoum Issadeen (SRI) 11-5, 11-5, 11-4 (12 Min) and Tong Tsz Wing (HKG) beat Saima Shaukat (PAK) 11-5, 11-3, 11-0 (17 Min).

The matches for the 2nd half of the 1st round of Women's event along with 2nd round of Men's event would be played on Thursday.