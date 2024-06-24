Asian Jr Individual Squash C’ship From Tuesday
Muhammad Rameez Published June 24, 2024 | 10:51 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) is set to host the 31st Asian Junior Individual Squash Championship from June 25 to 29, here at the Mushaf Squash Complex.
In a press conference here at a local hotel on Monday, Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) General Secretary Air Commodore (R) Amir Nawaz along with Former World Champion Qamar Zaman and Group Captain Irfan Asghar announced that the Asian Junior Boys and Girls Individual Squash Championship 2024 will be held in collaboration with the Asian Squash Federation.
The championship will feature 12 countries, including Hong Kong, India, Iran, Japan, Korea, Macau, Malaysia, Pakistan, Philippines, Qatar, Singapore, and Sri Lanka, with a total of 107 men players, 84 women players, 36 officials, and 44 parents participating.
Players will compete in the U-19, U-17, U-15, and U-13 events of the Asian Junior Individual Squash Championship. The PSF considers it an honor to host this historic event, aiming to provide a conducive environment for both domestic and international players.
Pakistan has entered 24 men and 19 women players in various age groups, who have undergone rigorous training to excel in the championship.
Senior officials of the Asian Squash Federation will participate in the event, which promises to be a thrilling spectacle for squash enthusiasts.
The Technical Delegate appointed by Asian Squash Federation (ASF) is Al-Ardy Ally, while WSF International Referee Tahir Khanzada will lead a panel of 23 referees to conduct matches at both venues.
The Pakistan Squash Federation has made elaborate arrangements for the championship, ensuring a memorable experience for all participants.
Pakistan has a remarkable history in the Asian Junior Individual Championship, with numerous Gold and Silver Medal wins.
The first Asian Junior Individual was held at Singapore in 1983 in which Umar Hayat of Pakistan won gold and his country mate Ahmed Gul won a silver medal.
A total of 30 Asian Junior Individual Squash Championships were conducted till 2023 in which Pakistani players showed excellent performance and won a gold and silver medals.
Apart from Jansher Khan, Abdul Rashid, Amjad Khan, Mansoor Zaman, Farhan Mehboob, Amir Atlas, Danish Atlas, Ali Bukhari, Tayyab Aslam, Israr Ahmed and Noor Zamam has also won Asian Junior Championship titles.
