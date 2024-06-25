Asian Jr Squash C’ship kicks off

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) The first round matches of the Asian Junior Individual Squash Championship 2024 for Boys & Girls U-13, 15, 17 and U-19 age categories, were played on Tuesday.

Squash contingents from Hong Kong-China, India, Iran, Japan, Korea, Macau-China, Malaysia, Pakistan, Philippines, Qatar, Singapore and Sri Lanka have turned up for the championship. Squash legend Qamar Zaman graced the opening ceremony as Chief Guest and large number of players, officials and parents were also present on the occasion.

In Boys U13, Faizan Ali (Pak) beat Harshitha Taruka (SRI) 11-4, 11-3, 11-1, Danish Sikandar (Pak) beat Leung Nok (HKG) 11-5, 11-9, 11-5, Jackrish Kumar (SPR) beat Li Tsz Ho (HKG) 11-2, 11-2, 11-6, Km Akayne (SRI) beat Saleh Khalifa (QAT) 11-8, 7-11, 7-11, 11-7, 11-5, M Fawad Khan (Pak) beat Hamad Al Khalaf (QAT) 11-4, 11-3, 11-2, Mamoon Khan (Pak) beat Fong Seng (MAC) 11-2, 11-4, 11-5.

In Boys U15, Rehan Alamgir (Pak) beat Chin Ka (MAC) 11-4, 11-5, 11-5, Yeung Tsung Chit (HKG) beat Ranuka Senal Bandara (SRI) 11-6, 11-7, 11-4, Shiv Kaul (SPR) beat Abdulaziz Al-Banihussain (QAT) 11-1, 11-4, 11-2, Abdullah Zaman (Pak) beat Manuth Sandira (SRI) 11-9, 11-4, 11-6 and Rayyan Bahadur (Pak) beat Talal Al-Badr (QAT) 11-4, 11-3, 11-4.

In Boys U17, Abdullah Nawaz (Pak) beat Mohammad Al-Khalaf (QAT) 11-2, 11-2, 11-6, Altamis Aghar Salam (MAS) beat Ibrahim Zeb (Pak) 11-7, 11-6, 17-15, Renshi Maki (JAP) beat Umair Arif (Pak) 11-8, 5-11, 12-10, 14-12, Nikhlleswar (MAS) beat Seoyoul Jun (KOR) 11-2, 11-1, 11-1, Wong Wook Lee (KOR) beat Wong Sze Yu (HKG) 12-10, 11-9, 7-11, 11-7, Khalid Al-Hammadi (QAT) beat Sandanu Induwara (SRI) 11-6, 11-8, 11-2.

In Boys U19, Lee Tin Hang (HKG) beat Am Aritha Minsandu (SRI) 11-2, 11-3, 11-0, Muhammad Ammad (Pak) beat Kosei Toki (JPN) 11-7, 11-2, 11-5, Wong Wing Kuen (HKG) beat Minaga Devanmith (SRI) 11-2, 11-3, 11-6.

In Girls U13, Sehrish Ali (Pak) beat Janani Sarovanan (MAS) 11-8, 11-13, 9-11, 11-6, 11-8, Mahnoor Ali (Pak) beat Hm Methuki (SRI) 11-1, 11-2, 11-2, Sadia Zahoor (Pak) beat Huang lok Iong (MAC) 13-11, 3-11, 3-11, 11-9, 11-9, Maliha Shah (Pak) beat Navya Caell (SRI) 11-3, 11-4, 11-5 and Wong Chi (MAC) beat Zyna Zubair (Pak) 11-1, 11-0, 11-1,

In Girls U15, DI Senudi (SRI) beat Bushra Shahbaz (Pak) 11-1, 11-3, 11-3, Ifra Shasmin (SRI) beat Ayesha Shahbaz (Pak) 11-3, 11-5, 11-3.

In Girls U17, Baran Mohammadpour (IRI) beat Sameera Shahid (Pak) 11-4, 11-4, 11-5.

In Girls U19, Parmin Nekopayantak (IRI) beat Hafsa Yousaf (Pak) 11-2, 11-6, 11-4, Valerie Kaitlyn (HKG) beat Naheed Faiz (Pak) 11-1, 11-4, 11-2.

The 2nd round matches would be played on Wednesday along with Plate Event for 1st round losers.