Asian Netball course in Feb

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :The Asian Netball Coaching and Umpiring Course under the auspices of the Asian Netball Federation (ANF) would be held in Sri Lanka in February, next year.

According to Mudassar Arain, Pakistan Netball Federation (PNF) President, coaches and umpires from Asian countries would take part in the course.

"The coaches and umpires from Pakistan will also take part in the course where they will be taught about the modern techniques, skills and technologies of the game," he said.