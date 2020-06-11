Asian Netball Federation general council on June 17

The online Annual General Council meeting of the Asian Netball Federation (ANF) will be held on June 17

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :The online Annual General Council meeting of the Asian Netball Federation (ANF) will be held on June 17.

President, Asian Netball Federation, Datin Narumon would preside over the meeting to be held online due to the COVID-19 pandemic, said a press release issued here on Thursday The representatives of the affiliated countries would join the meeting through online link and will give their suggestions and proposals for the promotion of games in their countries and at Asian level.

�President, Pakistan Netball Federation, Mudassar Arain told APP that the Asian Indoor Games, Asian Netball Championship, World Netball Championship qualifying round and others various issues of netball would be discussed in the meeting.

The Asian Indoor Games would be played in next June 2021 at Thailand and Pakistan will take part in the event, said Mudassar Arain.