Asian Online Chess U14 Girls Camp From Dec 15

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Sun 13th December 2020 | 06:30 PM

Asian Online Chess U14 Girls Camp from Dec 15

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2020 ) :Chess Federation of Pakistan (CFP) was organizing Asian Online Chess Camp for Under-14 Girls from December 15 to 24.

In this seminar, U-14 girls would be able to learn about the rules and moves of the mind game by International Super Grandmasters (SGMs) and Grand Master, said a statement issued here.

The registration for the camp was free and CFP was managing all the expenses. The interested candidates were requested to contact CFP and the deadline for the camp was December 14 before 8pm.

More Stories From Sports

