Asian Snooker C’ship; Pakistani Cueists Qualify For Knockout Round

Muhammad Rameez Published June 29, 2024 | 07:50 PM

Asian Snooker C'ship; Pakistani cueists qualify for knockout round

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2024) Pakistani cueists on Saturday earned victories in the ACBS Asian 15Red U21 & 6Red Men's Snooker Championship 2024 and qualified for the knockout round at Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

On Day 3rd in 6red Men's, Awais Munir (Pak) beat M.

Rikaz (Sri Lanka) 4-1 (33-11, 66-0(65), 16-54(54), 39-04, 39-05); Awais Munir (Pak) bt Ziyad Alqabbani (KSA) 4-0 (44-05, 33-14, 33-18, 36-32); Asjad Iqbal (Pak) bt Fawad Alsalmi (KSA) 4-0 (50-08, 41-09, 52-01, 49-0).

In U21 15red, M. Hasnain Akhtar (Pak) bt Langyi Ryan Li (Hong Kong) 3-2 (69-43, 41-65, 7-76(76), 75-24, 63-35); Ahsan Ramzan (Pak) bt Suhail Saeed (UAE) 3-0 (91-6, 86-31(57), 75-38).

