Asian Table Tennis Championship: NOC Not Issued To National Team So Far
Muhammad Rameez Published September 15, 2024 | 08:30 PM
LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2024) The participation of the Pakistan team in the Asian Table Tennis Championship in Almaty, Kazakhstan, became doubtful after not getting an NOC.
The Pakistan table tennis team is scheduled to participate in the Asian Table Tennis Championship in Almaty from October 6 to 13 for which an NOC was sought from the Pakistan sports board (PSB).
However, the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has refused to give an NOC objecting to the selection of low-ranking players. Also, audited accounts, details of available funds and statements have also been sought from the Table Tennis Federation.
According to sources in the Table Tennis Federation, all the players in the team are of top ranking, while the organisers have to bear the expenses of two male and female players.
The sources said that due to non-availability of funds, other players were allowed to go on personal expenses, in all the events. It may be mentioned here that teams must consist of at least three players to participate.
They further said that the players who go on personal expenses are also included in the top five, adding the players with low ranking on personal expenses are supportive but no one is out of the top five.
In this connection the Table Tennis Federation says the top four male and female players have not been missed.
