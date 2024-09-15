Open Menu

Asian Table Tennis Championship: NOC Not Issued To National Team So Far

Muhammad Rameez Published September 15, 2024 | 08:30 PM

Asian Table Tennis Championship: NOC not issued to national team so far

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2024) The participation of the Pakistan team in the Asian Table Tennis Championship in Almaty, Kazakhstan, became doubtful after not getting an NOC.

The Pakistan table tennis team is scheduled to participate in the Asian Table Tennis Championship in Almaty from October 6 to 13 for which an NOC was sought from the Pakistan sports board (PSB).

However, the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has refused to give an NOC objecting to the selection of low-ranking players. Also, audited accounts, details of available funds and statements have also been sought from the Table Tennis Federation.

According to sources in the Table Tennis Federation, all the players in the team are of top ranking, while the organisers have to bear the expenses of two male and female players.

The sources said that due to non-availability of funds, other players were allowed to go on personal expenses, in all the events. It may be mentioned here that teams must consist of at least three players to participate.

They further said that the players who go on personal expenses are also included in the top five, adding the players with low ranking on personal expenses are supportive but no one is out of the top five.

In this connection the Table Tennis Federation says the top four male and female players have not been missed.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tennis Sports Noc Almaty Male Kazakhstan May October All From Top Asia

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 September 202 ..

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024

12 hours ago
 Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP ..

Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP of ‘severe repercussions’ ..

1 day ago
 Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE medi ..

Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE mediation efforts

1 day ago
 Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, ..

Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, constitutional amendments

1 day ago
 PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by Novemb ..

PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by November

1 day ago
Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobil ..

Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobile in Kuchlak

1 day ago
 Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jac ..

Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jacobabad

1 day ago
 Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces ..

Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces to launch “Awaz Sab Ki” a ..

1 day ago
 Fee E-motorbikes for students; check eligibility h ..

Fee E-motorbikes for students; check eligibility here

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 September 202 ..

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Sports