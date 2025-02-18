Asian Taekwondo C’ships going on in full swing

The Combaxx 7th Asian Taekwondo Open Championships witnessed an intense display of talent and skill, with athletes securing medals across various weight categories here at the Liaquat Gymnasium of Pakistan Sports Complex

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025)

As per medal tally as of 5th day- Pakistan: 10 Medals (1 Silver, 9 Bronze); Egypt: 3 Medals (3 Gold); Iran: 2 Medals (1 Gold 1 Bronze); Saudi Arabia: 2 Medals (1 Silver, 1 Gold); Afghanistan: 2 Medals (1 Silver, 1 Bronze); Uzbekistan: 1 Medal (1 Bronze); Jordan: 1 Medal (1 Bronze); Portugal: 1 Medal (1 Silver); Kenya: 1 Medal (1 Gold); Germany: 1 Medal (1 Silver).

In the Men’s -54kg category, Pakistan's Shahzaib Khan clinched a silver medal, while Muhammad Ghulam secured a bronze. The gold in this category went to Abdo Refaat Mohamed from Egypt, with Ihasam Rahimi of Afghanistan sharing the bronze podium.

In the Men’s -68kg category, Dehghani Mohammad Sadegh from Iran won gold, while Afghanistan’s Zain Hikmatullah took silver. Pakistan also secured a bronze medal in this category through Anjum Hussain, along with Othman Mohammad from Jordan.

The Men’s -87kg division saw Egypt’s Eissa Seif taking gold, Saudi Arabia’s Almabrouk Ali Mabrouk S winning silver, and Ghahremani Amir Mohammad from Iran and Bayhodjaev Nurlan from Uzbekistan claiming bronze medals.

Pakistani women also delivered outstanding performances. In the Women’s -46kg category, Momina Khan and Saima Mazhar both secured bronze medals. The gold medal in this category was won by Alsharif Taiba Khalid from Saudi Arabia, while Barroso Kiara from Portugal took silver.

In the Women’s -57kg category, Muriu Mary of Kenya won gold, while Pakistan’s Rahman Noor secured silver. Pakistani athletes also dominated the bronze medal positions, with Mariam Fatima and Muneeba Alam both earning podium finishes.

In the Women’s -73kg category, Orabi Malak Diaa Ahmed from Egypt took home gold, while Hoermann Emily from Germany secured silver. Pakistan’s Mubashra Sana and Pakeeza Khan both earned bronze medals, further adding to the country’s impressive medal tally.

CEO Pakistan Taekwondo Federation (PTF) Omar Saeed and President Col. (R) Raja Waseem Ahmed congratulated the

athletes on their excellent performance at the championship. They praised the hard work and dedication of the players, coaches, and support staff, emphasizing that this achievement is a testament to Pakistan’s growing presence in international taekwondo.

"Our athletes have showcased immense talent and determination at the Asian Taekwondo Open Championships. This success reflects their commitment and the support of our coaching staff. We are proud of their achievements and confident that Pakistan will continue to shine on the global stage," said Waseem Ahmed.

CEO Omar Saeed also expressed his pride in the team, saying, "Winning 10 medals so far is a fantastic achievement.

This is just the beginning, and we hope to see even more victories in the remaining events. Pakistan Taekwondo Federation will continue to support and develop our athletes for future international competitions."