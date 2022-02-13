UrduPoint.com

Asian Taekwondo Open Championship To Be Held In Nov This Year

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 13, 2022 | 02:30 PM

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2022 ) :Pakistan to host first ever Asian taekwondo open championship to be held at Islamabad in November this year.

Pakistan Taekwondo federation has got permission from World Taekwondo Korea for hosting the event.

International Taekwondo coach Nasir Shah while talking to APP here on Sunday said that the Asian taekwondo event would be held at Pakistan sports board Islamabad in which teams from all over the Asia would participate.

He said that the online registration would be opened near the event for team's participation into the event.

He said that it was first Asian taekwondo event and second world event in the country as G1 open taekwondo championship had held last year.

The each team consisting of eight players including four male and same female players would participate in the four days event.

Mr Nasir further informed that the 25 players coaching camp was underway in Islamabad for selection of Pakistan taekwondo team regarding the event while Korean coach was imparting training to the players.

The Pakistan taekwondo team would be selected through trials, he concluded.

>