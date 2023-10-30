Open Menu

Asian Taekwondo Open C’ship From Nov 1

Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 30, 2023 | 07:33 PM

Asian Taekwondo Open C’ship from Nov 1

Pakistan Taekwondo Federation (PTF) will be holding the Combaxx 5th Asian Taekwondo Open Championship for Senior Poomsae and Kyurogi here at the Pakistan Sports Complex from November 1 to 5

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) Pakistan Taekwondo Federation (PTF) will be holding the Combaxx 5th Asian Taekwondo Open Championship for Senior Poomsae and Kyurogi here at the Pakistan Sports Complex from November 1 to 5.

Addressing a press conference here at a local hotel on Monday, Prof. Kyu Seok Lee, President Asian Taekwondo Union (ATU), Col (R) Waseem Janjua President PTF, Omar Saeed CEO PTF, Ji Young (Alicia) Kim Senior Director ATU, Murtaza Bangish Secretary General PTF and Zubair Macha General Manager Combaxx Sports said a total 27 countries, along with 26 regional and provisional teams, have registered for the mega event.

It is an honour for PTF that four Asian Taekwondo Union Courses are also being conducted from Oct 27 to 31 at Hamidi and Rodham Halls, respectively.

President PTF said it was the first-ever participation of the President Asian Taekwondo Union in the history of Pakistan Asian Taekwondo in the said event.

The main sponsors of the event were are pace Combaxx Sports, Pakistan Army, Pakistan Sports Board and others.

The opening ceremony of the championship would be held on November 2nd while closing on 5th.

The top taekwondo players from all over the world would feature in the senior category competitions of Kyorugi and Poomsae in the mega event to be played at the Liaquat Gymnasium.

PTF President Col (R) Waseem Janjua hailed the hosting of the Asian Open Taekwondo Championship given to Pakistan and said PTF had organized the 4th Asian Open in Pakistan last year as well.

The positive image of Pakistan would be promoted through sports and especially taekwondo as 27 countries will be featuring in the extravaganza.

Such international events in the country would be beneficial in the professional development of our progress and they will learn a lot and gain experience in competition with their international contemporaries, he said.

Janjua said world's best players, international referees, and officials of the Asian Taekwondo Federation would be visiting Pakistan to participate in the championship.

Over five days, 500 to 600 athletes would compete for gold and different medal categories of Khyrougi and Poomsae Events. A total of 26 foreign countries along with different Pakistani teams would feature in the championship.

The countries teams include Afghanistan, Bahrain, Brazil, Egypt, Germany, Great Britain, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Luxembourg, Montenegro, Nepal, Netherlands, Oman, Palestine, Republic of Korea, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Türkiye, UAE, Uzbekistan and The Humanitarian Foundation (THF).

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan World Army Sports Palestine Iran Egypt Iraq UAE Hotel Kuwait Oman Germany Young Luxembourg Progress Uzbekistan Indonesia Bahrain Brazil Serbia Saudi Arabia Kazakhstan Netherlands Nepal November Gold Event All From Best Top Asia Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Final round of qualifiers launched for Community C ..

Final round of qualifiers launched for Community Champion of Arab Reading Challe ..

5 minutes ago
 Inzamul Haq resigns as chief selector of national ..

Inzamul Haq resigns as chief selector of national cricket team

25 minutes ago
 German inflation slows to 3.8% in October

German inflation slows to 3.8% in October

14 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives James Cleverly, discus ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives James Cleverly, discusses UAE-UK partnership, region ..

50 minutes ago
 PSX witnesses bullish trend, gains 539 points

PSX witnesses bullish trend, gains 539 points

14 minutes ago
 CCP sets up new department for robust market surve ..

CCP sets up new department for robust market surveillance

2 minutes ago
Latest developments in the Israel-Hamas war

Latest developments in the Israel-Hamas war

2 minutes ago
 Over 100% surge in regular savers in 2023: Nationa ..

Over 100% surge in regular savers in 2023: National Bonds

1 hour ago
 PSC declares PMS results

PSC declares PMS results

2 minutes ago
 Marriage grant paid to 8 applicants

Marriage grant paid to 8 applicants

2 minutes ago
 Tawazun Council, Türkiye&#039;s SSB hold inaugura ..

Tawazun Council, Türkiye&#039;s SSB hold inaugural working group meeting in Abu ..

2 hours ago
 ADGM publishes amendments to its Beneficial Owners ..

ADGM publishes amendments to its Beneficial Ownership and Control Regulations

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports