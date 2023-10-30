Asian Taekwondo Open C’ship from Nov 1

Pakistan Taekwondo Federation (PTF) will be holding the Combaxx 5th Asian Taekwondo Open Championship for Senior Poomsae and Kyurogi here at the Pakistan Sports Complex from November 1 to 5

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) Pakistan Taekwondo Federation (PTF) will be holding the Combaxx 5th Asian Taekwondo Open Championship for Senior Poomsae and Kyurogi here at the Pakistan Sports Complex from November 1 to 5.

Addressing a press conference here at a local hotel on Monday, Prof. Kyu Seok Lee, President Asian Taekwondo Union (ATU), Col (R) Waseem Janjua President PTF, Omar Saeed CEO PTF, Ji Young (Alicia) Kim Senior Director ATU, Murtaza Bangish Secretary General PTF and Zubair Macha General Manager Combaxx Sports said a total 27 countries, along with 26 regional and provisional teams, have registered for the mega event.

It is an honour for PTF that four Asian Taekwondo Union Courses are also being conducted from Oct 27 to 31 at Hamidi and Rodham Halls, respectively.

President PTF said it was the first-ever participation of the President Asian Taekwondo Union in the history of Pakistan Asian Taekwondo in the said event.

The main sponsors of the event were are pace Combaxx Sports, Pakistan Army, Pakistan Sports Board and others.

The opening ceremony of the championship would be held on November 2nd while closing on 5th.

The top taekwondo players from all over the world would feature in the senior category competitions of Kyorugi and Poomsae in the mega event to be played at the Liaquat Gymnasium.

PTF President Col (R) Waseem Janjua hailed the hosting of the Asian Open Taekwondo Championship given to Pakistan and said PTF had organized the 4th Asian Open in Pakistan last year as well.

The positive image of Pakistan would be promoted through sports and especially taekwondo as 27 countries will be featuring in the extravaganza.

Such international events in the country would be beneficial in the professional development of our progress and they will learn a lot and gain experience in competition with their international contemporaries, he said.

Janjua said world's best players, international referees, and officials of the Asian Taekwondo Federation would be visiting Pakistan to participate in the championship.

Over five days, 500 to 600 athletes would compete for gold and different medal categories of Khyrougi and Poomsae Events. A total of 26 foreign countries along with different Pakistani teams would feature in the championship.

The countries teams include Afghanistan, Bahrain, Brazil, Egypt, Germany, Great Britain, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Luxembourg, Montenegro, Nepal, Netherlands, Oman, Palestine, Republic of Korea, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Türkiye, UAE, Uzbekistan and The Humanitarian Foundation (THF).