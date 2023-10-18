Asian Wheelchair T20 Cricket winners warmly received

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) The winners of the Asian Wheelchair T20 cricket Tournament here on Wednesday were welcomed upon their arrival by the officials of the Directorate of sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Two members of the Asian Wheelchair T20 Tournament, hailing from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, were garlanded soon after their arrival wherein the officials of the Directorate Sports headed by Administrator Peshawar Sports Complex Syed Jaffar Shah along with other officials, players of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wheelchair cricketers including former Olympians Nasrullah Khan, Adeel Khan welcomed them.

It should be noted that the defending champions Pakistan defeated Sri Lanka by 102 runs in the deciding match of the T20 Wheelchair Asia Cup played in Kathmandu, the capital city of Nepal.

Winning the Asian title for the first time, the defending champions won the toss and elected to bat first and scored 215 runs, in reply the Sri Lankan team was bowled out for 113 runs.

APP/ijz/