UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Asian World Cup Qualifiers Postponed Due To Coronavirus

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 02:40 PM

Asian World Cup qualifiers postponed due to coronavirus

Most remaining games in the second round of Asian qualifying for the 2022 Qatar World Cup will be postponed to June because of coronavirus disruptions, officials said Friday

Kuala Lumpur, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :Most remaining games in the second round of Asian qualifying for the 2022 Qatar World Cup will be postponed to June because of coronavirus disruptions, officials said Friday.

Dozens of nations across eight groups in the current round of qualifying were supposed to resume their campaigns in March after the pandemic delayed matches slated for last year.

But the Asian Football Confederation said it was now inviting bids from member associations to host their respective groups in a centralised format in the June international window.

It blamed "existing travel and quarantine restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic".

As well as hosts Qatar, Asia has four guaranteed spots at the World Cup finals.

Related Topics

Football World Qatar March June From Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Commission seeks police recommendations to ensure ..

3 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020 21)

3 minutes ago

UoP to by pulled out from financial crunch at all ..

3 minutes ago

Thailand reports 130 new COVID-19 cases, first Tha ..

6 minutes ago

Hundreds Evacuated From Russia's Bolshoi Theater O ..

6 minutes ago

25 health workers receive COVID-19 vaccines in New ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.