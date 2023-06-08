UrduPoint.com

Asian Youth Netball C'ship Draws, Schedule Announced

Muhammad Rameez Published June 08, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Asian Youth Netball C'ship draws, schedule announced

ISLAMABAD, Jun 8 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :The Asian Netball Federation (ANF) has announced draws and schedule for the Asian Youth Netball Championship 2023 to be played from June 10 to 17 at South Korea.

According to President, Pakistan Netball Federation (PNF), Mudassar Arain 11 teams from Asian countries were taking part in the championship which are divided into two groups.

Group-A includes Pakistan, India, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Japan and Thailand while Group-B comprise Sri Lanka, Korea, Chinese Taipei, Brunei and Singapore.

Schedule- June 10: Korea vs Chinese Taipei, Thailand vs India, Pakistan vs Japan, Singapore vs Brunei and Malaysia vs Hong Kong.

June 11: Pakistan vs Thailand, Japan vs Malaysia, Korea vs Sri Lanka, Brunei vs Chinese Taipei and India vs Hong Kong.

June 12: Sri Lanka vs Brunei, India vs Malaysia, Pakistan vs Hong Kong, Chinese Taipei vs Singapore and Thailand vs Japan.

June 13: Pakistan vs Malaysia, India vs Japan, Hong Kong vs Thailand, Sri Lanka vs Singapore and Brunei vs Korea.

June 14: Japan vs Hong Kong, Chinese Taipei vs Sri Lanka, Malaysia vs Thailand, Pakistan vs India and Singapore vs Korea.

June 15 would be a rest day. The semifinals of the championship would be played on June 16, while final and position matches on June 17.

