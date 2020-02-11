UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Asia's AFC Cup Matches Postponed Over Coronavirus

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 05:46 PM

Asia's AFC Cup matches postponed over coronavirus

AFC Cup football matches involving teams from East Asia have been postponed until April over the coronavirus, the Asian Football Confederation said on Tuesday

Kuala Lumpur, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :AFC Cup football matches involving teams from East Asia have been postponed until April over the coronavirus, the Asian Football Confederation said on Tuesday.

The two-month suspension comes after several countries imposed travel restrictions aimed at stopping the outbreak, which has killed more than 1,000 people in China.

"Taking into consideration the overall logistical arrangements as well as match preparations of the East Zone participating clubs, the AFC has decided that... the AFC Cup 2020 (East Zone) preliminary, playoff and group stage matches will be postponed and will recommence on April 7, 2020," an AFC statement said.

It added that the home and away games between Mongolia's Ulaanbaatar City and Taipower Company of Taiwan had already been postponed because of travel restrictions.

Teams from Hong Kong and Macau are also among those affected by the postponement in Asia's second-tier continental competition.

The AFC had earlier been forced to change the dates of home games for Vietnamese clubs after Vietnam cancelled all sports events in February because of the virus.

The top-tier AFC Champions League has also been disrupted by the epidemic, with Chinese clubs mainly sidelined until April.

Related Topics

Football Sports China Company Hong Kong Macau Ulaanbaatar Mongolia Vietnam February April 2020 All From Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

DWC passenger numbers exceed 1.6 million in 2019

17 minutes ago

Raids against hoarders, billboards conducted

8 minutes ago

New Town Police held five kite sellers; recover 25 ..

8 minutes ago

Proposals sought for 'Smart Assembly' under Digita ..

8 minutes ago

Policy making to accommodate more females stalls a ..

8 minutes ago

LAC seeks submissions for Young Artists Exhibition ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.