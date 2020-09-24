UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Asif Afridi Quarantined For Breaching Social Distancing Protocols

Umer Jamshaid 37 seconds ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 06:24 PM

Asif Afridi quarantined for breaching social distancing protocols

Asif Afridi, member of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa First XI squad for the National T20 Cup, has been quarantined after he was found to have breached the bio-secure protocols, it was announced today

Multan (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th September, 2020) Asif Afridi, member of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa First XI squad for the National T20 Cup, has been quarantined after he was found to have breached the bio-secure protocols, it was announced today.

The 33-year-old violated the social distancing protocols during a meeting with his friend in the team hotel lobby and, as such, he will now undergo an isolation as well as a Covid-19 test, the cost of which he will have to bear. After testing negative, Asif will re-integrate with his side.

Asif Afridi said: “I sincerely apologise for my actions. These protocols have been designed for the safety of all participants and it is mandatory on everyone to abide by them to ensure health of everyone involved in the competition. In this case, I have let myself down but will be extremely careful in future.”

The tournament will commence in Multan on 30 September, before it moves to Rawalpindi for second round action from 9-18 October.

Related Topics

Multan T20 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Hotel Rawalpindi September October Afridi All From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Lootah announces 100% completion of The Edge, its ..

3 minutes ago

Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology reinf ..

10 minutes ago

1st anniversary of Mirpur Earthquake commemorated ..

33 minutes ago

California to ban sale of gasoline-powered cars by ..

33 minutes ago

Commissioner expresses anger over Wasa's performan ..

34 minutes ago

LHC extends interim bail of Shehbaz Sharif till Se ..

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.