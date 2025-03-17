Asif Afridi Ruled Out Of National T20 Cup
Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 17, 2025 | 08:36 PM
FATA's Left-arm spinner Asif Afridi has been ruled out of the ongoing National T20 Cup 2025 with a fracture in the Zygomatic bone during a practice session at the Gaddafi stadium on Sunday evening
Asif, who was set to lead FATA in the ongoing National T20 Cup, was hit below the right eye in a freak training incident when a ball ricocheted from a pole during his side’s practice session.
He was taken to hospital for scans, which revealed a fracture in his Zygomatic bone, resulting in his withdrawal from the tournament.
The PCB medical department will continue to monitor Asif’s treatment and progress, while also preparing his rehabilitation plan in consultation with concerned eye specialists.
