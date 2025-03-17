Open Menu

Asif Afridi Ruled Out Of National T20 Cup

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 17, 2025 | 08:36 PM

Asif Afridi ruled out of National T20 Cup

FATA's Left-arm spinner Asif Afridi has been ruled out of the ongoing National T20 Cup 2025 with a fracture in the Zygomatic bone during a practice session at the Gaddafi stadium on Sunday evening

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) FATA's Left-arm spinner Asif Afridi has been ruled out of the ongoing National T20 Cup 2025 with a fracture in the Zygomatic bone during a practice session at the Gaddafi stadium on Sunday evening.

Asif, who was set to lead FATA in the ongoing National T20 Cup, was hit below the right eye in a freak training incident when a ball ricocheted from a pole during his side’s practice session.

He was taken to hospital for scans, which revealed a fracture in his Zygomatic bone, resulting in his withdrawal from the tournament.

The PCB medical department will continue to monitor Asif’s treatment and progress, while also preparing his rehabilitation plan in consultation with concerned eye specialists.

Recent Stories

Attempt to kidnap CTD official foiled by public in ..

Attempt to kidnap CTD official foiled by public in Bannu

7 minutes ago
 Notorious drug dealer arrested

Notorious drug dealer arrested

7 minutes ago
 Rawalpindi Police nab 7 outlaws

Rawalpindi Police nab 7 outlaws

7 minutes ago
 Partly cloudy weather forecast for Lahore

Partly cloudy weather forecast for Lahore

7 minutes ago
 Asif Afridi ruled out of National T20 Cup

Asif Afridi ruled out of National T20 Cup

5 minutes ago
 ASCFO screened 350,000 children in one year

ASCFO screened 350,000 children in one year

7 minutes ago
Is Virat Kohli going to withdraw T20I retirement?

Is Virat Kohli going to withdraw T20I retirement?

40 minutes ago
 Belarus to adopt housing construction program for ..

Belarus to adopt housing construction program for 2026-2030 soon

19 minutes ago
 Pakistan’s trade deficit declines in FY24: Jam K ..

Pakistan’s trade deficit declines in FY24: Jam Kamal Khan

5 minutes ago
 Gujar Khan Police arrest PO wanted in 2011 double ..

Gujar Khan Police arrest PO wanted in 2011 double murder case

19 minutes ago
 Anti-dengue spray conducted at CPWB center

Anti-dengue spray conducted at CPWB center

19 minutes ago
 Over 144,000 family capital deposits opened in Bel ..

Over 144,000 family capital deposits opened in Belarus

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports