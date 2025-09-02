Open Menu

Asif Ali Announces Retirement From Int'l Cricket

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 02, 2025 | 04:39 PM

Asif Ali announces retirement from Int'l cricket

Right-handed batter scored 959 international runs, including three half-centuries in his career

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 2nd, 2025) Asif Ali, who represented Pakistan in 21 ODIs and 58 T20Is has announced his retirement from international cricket.

The right-handed batter scored 959 international runs, including three half-centuries in his career.

Faisalabad-born player featured in the ODI Asia Cup in 2018 and also represented Pakistan in ICC Men’s ODI World Cup in England in 2019. In T20Is, Asif played in the ICC T20I World Cups in 2021 and 2022 and also took part in the ACC T20I Asia Cup in 2022. He also took part in the Asian Games (2023) held in Hangzhou, China, which was a T20I event.

2 minutes ago
