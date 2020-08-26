UrduPoint.com
Asif Ali Disciplinary Action Over Threat To Hit Bat To Keemo Paul

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 hours ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 05:26 PM

Asif Ali disciplinary action over threat to hit bat to Keemo Paul

Tallawahs batsman Asif Ali has landed himself into trouble by threatening to hit Keemo Paul during a match between Jamaica and Tallawahs.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 26th, 2020) Pakistan’s hard-hitting batsman Asif Ali is now facing disciplinary action for threatening to hit bat to Keemo Paul during Carribbean Premier League (CPL) match between Jamaica Tallawahs and Guyana Amazon Warriors on Wednesday.

Asif Ali landed himself into trouble by wielding bat in his hands within centimeters of bowler Keemo Paul’s face. The batsman was playing for Tallahwahs.

Asif made his way towards the pavilion with only 3-run scores after Paul gave him a send-off.

However, Tallahwahs won the match by five wickets while chasing 109 with two overs to spare.

Warriors captain Chris Green brilliantly caught Asif Ali’s miscued pull shot at long on. The Asif’s act shocked everyone including the commentators. Paul in reaction to his threat once again turned and confronted Asif.

