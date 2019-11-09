Asif Clinches IBSF World Snooker Championship Title
Zeeshan Mehtab 26 seconds ago Sat 09th November 2019 | 08:39 PM
Pakistan's Mohammad Asif clinched the title of IBSF World Snooker Championship in Antalya, Turkey on Saturday
According to information received here, the top Pakistani cueist outclassed his Filipino opponent 8-5, completing the best-of-15 frames triumph with scores of 68-35, 88-0, 69-17, 28-73, 5-118, 93-0, 69-1, 72-57, 10-93, 77-04, 21-65, 54-66 and 68-51.
Asif, who hails from Faisalabad is now a two-time champion at the event as he had also lifted the title in 2012.
Earlier, he had made it to the final after defeating his Thai opponent Kritsanut Lertsattayathorn in the semifinal on Friday. He had won the semifinal fixture with a score of 88-41, 65-20, 86-35, 54-02, 73-17, 69-51 and 78-77.
Later, in a message Asif said he was dedicating his victory to Pakistani nation and Kashmiri brethren. "This wasn't an easy event at all. But I remained focused as I was determined to win for my country," he said.