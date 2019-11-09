Pakistan's Mohammad Asif clinched the title of IBSF World Snooker Championship in Antalya, Turkey on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2019 ) :Pakistan's Mohammad Asif clinched the title of IBSF World Snooker Championship in Antalya Turkey on Saturday.

According to information received here, the top Pakistani cueist outclassed his Filipino opponent 8-5.

Asif, who hails from Faisalabad is now a two-time champion at the event as he had also lifted the title in 2012.

Earlier, he had made to the final after defeating his Thai opponent Kritsanut Lertsattayathorn in the semifinal on Friday.

He had won the semifinal fixture with a score of 88-41, 65-20, 86-35, 54-02, 73-17, 69-51 and 78-77.

Asif has dedicated his victory to Pakistani nation and Kashmiri brethren.