ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2019 ) :Pakistan's top cuiest Mohammad Asif clinched the title of IBSF World Snooker Championship, defeating Jefrey Roda of Philippines in the final in Antalya Turkey on Saturday.

According to information received here, the 37-year-old Asif, who hails from Faisalabad outclassed his Filipino opponent 8-5, completing the best-of-15 frames triumph with scores of 68-35, 88-0, 69-17, 28-73, 5-118, 93-0, 69-1, 72-57, 10-93, 77-04, 21-65, 54-66 and 68-51.

He has now become a two-time champion of the event as he had also lifted the title in 2012.

Earlier, he had made it to the final after defeating his Thai opponent Kritsanut Lertsattayathorn in the semifinal on Friday. He had won the semifinal fixture with a score of 88-41, 65-20, 86-35, 54-02, 73-17, 69-51 and 78-77.

Later, in a message Asif said he was dedicating his victory to Pakistani nation and Kashmiri brethren. "This wasn't an easy event at all. But I remained focused as I was determined to win for my country," he said.