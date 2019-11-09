UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Asif Lifts IBSF World Snooker C'ship Title, Dedicates Win To Nation, Kashmiri Brethren

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Sat 09th November 2019 | 08:46 PM

Asif lifts IBSF World Snooker C'ship title, dedicates win to nation, Kashmiri brethren

Pakistan's top cuiest Mohammad Asif clinched the title of IBSF World Snooker Championship, defeating Jefrey Roda of Philippines in the final in Antalya, Turkey on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2019 ) :Pakistan's top cuiest Mohammad Asif clinched the title of IBSF World Snooker Championship, defeating Jefrey Roda of Philippines in the final in Antalya, Turkey on Saturday.

According to information received here, the 37-year-old Asif, who hails from Faisalabad outclassed his Filipino opponent 8-5, completing the best-of-15 frames triumph with scores of 68-35, 88-0, 69-17, 28-73, 5-118, 93-0, 69-1, 72-57, 10-93, 77-04, 21-65, 54-66 and 68-51.

He has now become a two-time champion of the event as he had also lifted the title in 2012.

Earlier, he had made it to the final after defeating his Thai opponent Kritsanut Lertsattayathorn in the semifinal on Friday. He had won the semifinal fixture with a score of 88-41, 65-20, 86-35, 54-02, 73-17, 69-51 and 78-77.

Later, in a message Asif said he was dedicating his victory to Pakistani nation and Kashmiri brethren. "This wasn't an easy event at all. But I remained focused as I was determined to win for my country," he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Faisalabad World Snooker Turkey Antalya Philippines Event All From Top

Recent Stories

Russia Praises Armenia's Contribution to Providing ..

2 minutes ago

US, Turkey Discuss Latest Developments in Syria - ..

2 minutes ago

Chinese, Iranian language courses start at Lahore ..

2 minutes ago

Preparations for 44th International Rehmat-ul- Lil ..

2 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Waste Management Company clears routes ..

9 minutes ago

Kashmiris suffering due to military siege in IOK: ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.