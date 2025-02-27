Asif Mahmood honored at inaugural junior cricket tournament

The Regional Cricket Association Karachi Zone One (RCAK Zone One) launched the Asif Mahmood Memorial Junior Inter-Club Cricket Tournament, paying tribute to the late cricketer's contributions to local cricket

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) The Regional Cricket Association Karachi Zone One (RCAK Zone One) launched the Asif Mahmood Memorial Junior Inter-Club Cricket Tournament, paying tribute to the late cricketer's contributions to local cricket.

At the opening ceremony held at Young Fighter Ground, RCAK Coordinator Azam Khan praised Asif Mahmood and his family's enduring efforts in promoting cricket in Zone I, calling their services "unforgettable." RCA Karachi Joint Secretary Muhammad Tauseef Siddiqui and Zone One Secretary Arif Waheed Khan also honored Asif Mahmood’s legacy, highlighting his work with the Liaquatabad Eaglets and Al-Mansoora Ground.

Tahir Mahmood, former first-class cricketer and coach, along with his son-in-law, PCB trainer Taimur Mahmood, expressed gratitude for the recognition of Asif Mahmood’s contributions.

Zone VI President Zia Ahmed Siddiqui pledged his support for the tournament.

Other key attendees included Director Media Dr. Arif Hafeez, RCAK Tournament Committee Chairman Khalid Nafees, RCAK Assistant Secretary Muhammad Ahmad Naqvi, and Zone One Treasurer Tariq Hafeez Siddiqui.

The tournament was inaugurated by Tahir Mahmood, who hit the first ball. In the opening match, Muhammad Hussain Gymkhana triumphed over Markhor Cricket Club by 104 runs, thanks to Muhammad Arsalan's century (109), leading Gymkhana to 247/6. Markhor Cricket Club was all out for 143, with notable performances from Muhammad Yousuf Khan, Zubair Khan, Haris Quddus, and Uzair Ali.