Asif Mahmood Honored At Inaugural Junior Cricket Tournament
Muhammad Rameez Published February 27, 2025 | 08:24 PM
The Regional Cricket Association Karachi Zone One (RCAK Zone One) launched the Asif Mahmood Memorial Junior Inter-Club Cricket Tournament, paying tribute to the late cricketer's contributions to local cricket
KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) The Regional Cricket Association Karachi Zone One (RCAK Zone One) launched the Asif Mahmood Memorial Junior Inter-Club Cricket Tournament, paying tribute to the late cricketer's contributions to local cricket.
At the opening ceremony held at Young Fighter Ground, RCAK Coordinator Azam Khan praised Asif Mahmood and his family's enduring efforts in promoting cricket in Zone I, calling their services "unforgettable." RCA Karachi Joint Secretary Muhammad Tauseef Siddiqui and Zone One Secretary Arif Waheed Khan also honored Asif Mahmood’s legacy, highlighting his work with the Liaquatabad Eaglets and Al-Mansoora Ground.
Tahir Mahmood, former first-class cricketer and coach, along with his son-in-law, PCB trainer Taimur Mahmood, expressed gratitude for the recognition of Asif Mahmood’s contributions.
Zone VI President Zia Ahmed Siddiqui pledged his support for the tournament.
Other key attendees included Director Media Dr. Arif Hafeez, RCAK Tournament Committee Chairman Khalid Nafees, RCAK Assistant Secretary Muhammad Ahmad Naqvi, and Zone One Treasurer Tariq Hafeez Siddiqui.
The tournament was inaugurated by Tahir Mahmood, who hit the first ball. In the opening match, Muhammad Hussain Gymkhana triumphed over Markhor Cricket Club by 104 runs, thanks to Muhammad Arsalan's century (109), leading Gymkhana to 247/6. Markhor Cricket Club was all out for 143, with notable performances from Muhammad Yousuf Khan, Zubair Khan, Haris Quddus, and Uzair Ali.
Recent Stories
Court adjourns Toshakhana II case hearing against PTI founder, Bushra Bibi
European stock markets slide as Trump targets EU with tariffs
One day seminar held at SBBU
PM, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi resolve to enhance Pakistan, UAE ties
NA body emphasizes quality standards for rice exports
Barrister Saif administers oath to newly elected cabinet of DPC Karak
Islamabad Model Jail nears completion: CDA Chairman reviews progress
RD Ombudsman visits Zakat & Ushar office
Sindh government to hold annual Thar sports festival to promote local talent
Asif Mahmood honored at inaugural junior cricket tournament
Standing Committee on Industries, Commerce meets
Man gets four years imprisonment for injuring woman with axe
More Stories From Sports
-
Asif Mahmood honored at inaugural junior cricket tournament1 minute ago
-
Best Athletes Cup: Hanna Damaratskaya clinches gold in Women’s 1,000m2 hours ago
-
Advisor to urge PM for review cricket team’s performance2 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Bangladesh match abandoned, as rain takes over2 hours ago
-
Australia empowers Pakistani girls in cricket2 hours ago
-
Japan end USA's SheBelieves Cup run with 2-1 triumph6 hours ago
-
ACP hosts National Sport Climbing Championship in KP6 hours ago
-
PTF President congratulates new IPC Secretary, seeks support for sport's growth1 hour ago
-
PSG hit seven in French Cup rout to join Dunkerque in semis9 hours ago
-
Boxing moves 'one step closer' to 2028 Olympics place12 hours ago
-
Zadran, Omarzai join hands to knock England out of Champions Trophy20 hours ago
-
Our focus is on Thursday’s game: Salahuddin22 hours ago