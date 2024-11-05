Asif moves in World Snooker Championship semis

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) Pakistani cueist Muhammad Asif has moved in the semifinal of IBSF World Snooker Championship 2024, at Doha, Qatar.

According to details, Asif will fave the winner of other quarterfinal between China and Cyprus.

Earlier in the pre quarters, Asif beat Ahmed Saif of Qatar by 4-3 (112(53)-0, 100(69)-24, 4-97(64), 44-77(77), 68-22, 01-68, 54-0).

Meanwhile, Michel Geogriou of Cyprus outplayed Pakistan’s Asjad Iqbal by 4-2 (70-20, 71-0, 46-76(52), 35-73, 89(73)-31, 61(52)-19).

In the quarterfinals, Asif defeated Mohamed Shehab of UAE by 4-1 (7-111(100), 54-5, 109(109)-0, 119(112)-1, 60-48).

In the Maters World Championship, Asif downed Afghanistan’s Ahmad Rasoli by 3-0 (67-46, 71-49, 139(139)-0).