Open Menu

Asif Moves In World Snooker Championship Semis

Muhammad Rameez Published November 05, 2024 | 03:50 PM

Asif moves in World Snooker Championship semis

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) Pakistani cueist Muhammad Asif has moved in the semifinal of IBSF World Snooker Championship 2024, at Doha, Qatar.

According to details, Asif will fave the winner of other quarterfinal between China and Cyprus.

Earlier in the pre quarters, Asif beat Ahmed Saif of Qatar by 4-3 (112(53)-0, 100(69)-24, 4-97(64), 44-77(77), 68-22, 01-68, 54-0).

Meanwhile, Michel Geogriou of Cyprus outplayed Pakistan’s Asjad Iqbal by 4-2 (70-20, 71-0, 46-76(52), 35-73, 89(73)-31, 61(52)-19).

In the quarterfinals, Asif defeated Mohamed Shehab of UAE by 4-1 (7-111(100), 54-5, 109(109)-0, 119(112)-1, 60-48).

In the Maters World Championship, Asif downed Afghanistan’s Ahmad Rasoli by 3-0 (67-46, 71-49, 139(139)-0).

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan World Snooker China UAE Qatar Doha Cyprus

Recent Stories

Hajj Policy 2024 approved by federal cabinet

Hajj Policy 2024 approved by federal cabinet

9 minutes ago
 Pakistan Navy Conducts Successful Flight Test of S ..

Pakistan Navy Conducts Successful Flight Test of Ship Launched Ballistic Missile

1 hour ago
 Dubai Customs and DP World Sign Agreement to Accel ..

Dubai Customs and DP World Sign Agreement to Accelerate Digital Transformation a ..

1 hour ago
 TECNO’s #ToneProud Campaign Aspires to End Skin ..

TECNO’s #ToneProud Campaign Aspires to End Skin Tone Bias in Imaging Technolog ..

1 hour ago
 Lahore imposes bans motorcycles stands, rickshaws ..

Lahore imposes bans motorcycles stands, rickshaws to tackle smog

3 hours ago
 Azam Swati re-arrested moments after release from ..

Azam Swati re-arrested moments after release from Attock Jail

4 hours ago
SC two senior judges write letter to CJP Afridi, a ..

SC two senior judges write letter to CJP Afridi, ask for full court on 26th Cons ..

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 November 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 November 2024

7 hours ago
 Water Week 2024; Ahsan seeks global support to com ..

Water Week 2024; Ahsan seeks global support to combat Pakistan’s climate-relat ..

16 hours ago
 Serbia's construction minister to resign after fat ..

Serbia's construction minister to resign after fatal roof collapse

16 hours ago
 Woman injured in Okara firing

Woman injured in Okara firing

16 hours ago

More Stories From Sports