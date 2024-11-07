Asif Qualifies For Knockout Round Of Master World Snooker
Muhammad Rameez Published November 07, 2024 | 05:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) Pakistani cueist Muhammad Asif has qualified for the knockout round of IBSF Master World Snooker Championship 2024 at Doha, Qatar.
According to details, the matches played on Thursday, Asif beat Rajat Khaneja of India by 3-0 (117(66)-16, 73-15, 118(105)-6) and Steve Hanna of Australia by 3-0 (104(69)-33, 105-0(65), 72-30), respectively.
The knockout round of the championship will kick off on Friday.
