Open Menu

Asif Qualifies For Knockout Round Of Master World Snooker

Muhammad Rameez Published November 07, 2024 | 05:40 PM

Asif qualifies for knockout round of Master World Snooker

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) Pakistani cueist Muhammad Asif has qualified for the knockout round of IBSF Master World Snooker Championship 2024 at Doha, Qatar.

According to details, the matches played on Thursday, Asif beat Rajat Khaneja of India by 3-0 (117(66)-16, 73-15, 118(105)-6) and Steve Hanna of Australia by 3-0 (104(69)-33, 105-0(65), 72-30), respectively.

The knockout round of the championship will kick off on Friday.

Related Topics

Pakistan India World Australia Snooker Qatar Doha

Recent Stories

PHA launches ‘Lungs of Lahore’ to combat smog

PHA launches ‘Lungs of Lahore’ to combat smog

11 minutes ago
 Accountability court directed to reconsider acquit ..

Accountability court directed to reconsider acquittal pleas of Imran, Bushra in ..

17 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz to visit KSA to attend Joint Arab Islam ..

PM Shehbaz to visit KSA to attend Joint Arab Islamic Summit

28 minutes ago
 Trump will not ask for Imran Khan’s release, bel ..

Trump will not ask for Imran Khan’s release, believes Khawaja Asif

1 hour ago
 Safety of Chinese, projects govt’s top priority: ..

Safety of Chinese, projects govt’s top priority: Mohsin Naqvi

5 hours ago
 Sugar price reduced by Rs13 per kilogram

Sugar price reduced by Rs13 per kilogram

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 November 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 November 2024

9 hours ago
 Trump's climate denial and green rollbacks poised ..

Trump's climate denial and green rollbacks poised to fuel warming

19 hours ago
 China congratulates Trump on election victory

China congratulates Trump on election victory

19 hours ago
 Republicans hope Trump sweep will give party full ..

Republicans hope Trump sweep will give party full power in Congress

19 hours ago
 Poetic symposium held in connection with Iqbal Day

Poetic symposium held in connection with Iqbal Day

19 hours ago

More Stories From Sports