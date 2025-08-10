CHENGDU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) Pakistan’s Muhammad Asif secured a decisive 2-0 victory over China’s Liang Xiaolong in a Group B match of the Billiards event at the World Games Chengdu 2025 on Saturday.

The match, held at the state-of-the-art Civil Aviation Flight University of China Tianfu Campus Gymnasium, showcased Asif’s mastery of the game as he outmaneuvered his opponent with strategic brilliance.

The packed arena buzzed with anticipation as the two skilled cueists faced off. Liang, representing the host nation, had strong local support, but Asif remained unfazed, delivering flawless shots and maintaining control throughout both frames. His tactical play and steady nerves ensured a clean sweep, marking a strong start to his campaign in the prestigious tournament.

"This win means a lot to me," Asif said after the match.

I’m happy with my performance and hope to keep this momentum going."